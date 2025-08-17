/Meet Abhishek Awasthi: First Indian-origin migrant to become mayor of Australia's Greater Bendigo

Indian-origin migrant Abhishek Awasthi has been elected mayor of Greater Bendigo in Victoria, Australia, becoming the first person of Indian origin to hold such a position in the country. The council unanimously elected him at a special meeting on Monday (November 9) for the 2026-27 term. The 43-year-old Awasthi previously served as the deputy mayor of the city.

He took the oath of office at a ceremony held at the Capital Theatre on Monday and will serve a one-year term. Meanwhile, Andrea Metcalfe has been elected deputy mayor of the city. While addressing the public, he expressed his gratitude to fellow councillors and dedicated his achievement to migrants who have made Greater Bendigo their home. He also thanked his parents and family members for supporting him throughout his journey.

In a post on the social media platform Facebook, Awasthi wrote, “I am truly honoured and humbled to have been elected Mayor of the City of Greater Bendigo. Thank you to my fellow Councillors for their trust and confidence and to our community for the opportunity to serve. I look forward to working together with you, advocating strongly for our region and building a brighter future for Greater Bendigo.”

Who is Abhishek Awasthi?

Awasthi originally hails from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. He moved to Australia in 2008 as an international student, where he enrolled at La Trobe University, pursuing postgraduate studies in biotechnology and bioinformatics. Awasthi also holds a BTech degree from Uttar Pradesh Technical University. After moving to Australia, he settled in Bendigo in 2010, where he became actively involved in the local community, participating in volunteer initiatives and programmes promoting multiculturalism.