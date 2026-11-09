/23-year-old Telangana student goes missing in US, state minister seeks MEA intervention

A 23-year-old student from Telangana has gone missing in Boston, United States, prompting state Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to seek urgent intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Boston Police and other relevant agencies. The missing student, identified as Sreeja Reddy Koya, is pursuing higher education at the University of Massachusetts Boston. The Boston Police issued a missing person alert for her on November 5, stating that she had been missing since November 2.

According to news agency ANI, Sreeja's parents, Koyya Yadagiri Reddy and Roopa, are residents of Shabdullapuram village in Kanagal Mandal of Nalgonda district, Telangana. Her father said that Sreeja had travelled to the US around one-and-a-half years ago to pursue her course in Boston. She was also working part-time, according to news agency ANI. Sreeja was residing in Boston's Dorchester neighbourhood before her disappearance.

Boston Police issue missing person alert

In the alert issued on November 5, Boston Police sought public assistance in locating the 23-year-old student and shared details about where she was last seen. According to the police, Sreeja was last seen leaving her residence at Edison Green in Dorchester at around 9.45 pm on November 2. She was reportedly wearing a black jacket and blue jeans at the time.

Police also said that she may have gone towards the Carson Beach or Harbor Point areas. The Boston Police Department said it was actively working to locate Sreeja and urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911 or contact District C-11 (Dorchester) Detectives at (617) 343-4335. People can also share information anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The police further said that photographs and videos related to the investigation could be submitted anonymously. “The Boston Police Department will strictly safeguard the identities of those who wish to provide information confidentially,” the Boston Police added in the alert.

Student's phone switched off since disappearance

According to Sreeja's family, she left her room for a walk on November 2, and her mobile phone has remained switched off since then, ANI reported. “On that day, she went to college, came back to her room and later went out for a walk,” ANI cited Sreeja's father as saying. Her father said that she went missing after walking for just 1km. “Her phone was also switched off. A complaint was registered,” he said.

He further said that, according to the police, her last available location was traced near her room. The family has been anxiously waiting for information about Sreeja and has not received any updates about her whereabouts since she went missing. “The police said that she might be nearby and will come back as her last available location was just half a kilometre from her room,” he said, according to ANI. Her father also said that five days had passed since she went missing.

Telangana minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy seeks intervention

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed concern over Sreeja's disappearance and sought urgent intervention from Indian authorities. In a post on X on Friday, the minister said he was deeply concerned about the reported disappearance of the student from Nalgonda district, who is studying at UMass Boston. “Deeply concerned over the reported disappearance of Ms. Sreeja Reddy Koya, a student from Nalgonda, Telangana, studying at UMass Boston,” he said in his post.