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‘Welcome to form government with Netanyahu’: Yair Golan slams Liberman over judicial reform delay

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Nov 09, 2026, 02:17 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2026, 02:17 IST
‘Welcome to form government with Netanyahu’: Yair Golan slams Liberman over judicial reform delay

File photo of Democratic Party chief Yair Golan. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Golan slammed Liberman on social media after reports that he opposes fast-tracking the repeal of judicial overhaul laws, saying Liberman could “form a government with Netanyahu” instead. 

Democratic Party chief Yair Golan lashed out at Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman on social media after a report surfaced that Liberman does not support quickly annulling the outgoing coalition’s judicial overhaul legislation. “If Liberman wants a government that does not draft the ultra-Orthodox and does not repeal the [judicial] coup laws, he is welcome to form a government with Netanyahu,” Golan said in a post on social media platform X.


Citing the report, Channel 13 confirmed that leaders of the change bloc are pushing to swiftly scrap multiple contentious judiciary-related laws passed under the previous Knesset. However, Liberman reportedly told them the timing is not right, urging the bloc instead to prioritise replacing the Knesset speaker, setting a term limit for prime ministers, and naming a new state comptroller. “Everything else can come later,” he was quoted as saying.

Also read: Over 200,000 take to Amsterdam streets in 'Red Line' protest, demand action against Israel

67 lawmakers back Eisenkot

Meanwhile, in a significant development, Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday (Nov 8) called for a new era of "Zionism, solidarity, and friendship" in Israel after formally receiving the mandate from President Isaac Herzog to form the country's next government. Eisenkot pledged to establish a national emergency government amid mounting security, diplomatic and domestic challenges.

In a post on X following the mandate-conferral ceremony at the President's Residence, Eisenkot said Israel needed new leadership that could bring together different sections of society and overcome political divisions. Eisenkot formally received the mandate from Herzog during an official ceremony at the President's Residence, following consultations with representatives of political factions in the 120-member Knesset.

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"Israel needs a new government. Israel needs leadership that champions what unites us and paves the way for a new era, an era of Zionism, solidarity, and friendship. The task is difficult, and there is much work ahead, but I believe success is within reach. Israel must win. And I will do everything to make that happen. With God's help, we will act and succeed!" Eisenkot wrote.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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