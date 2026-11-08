/Poland mass shooting: Shooter who killed 9 was 'fascinated by far-right ideologies', minister says

A shooting in Poland's Krakow left nine people dead, including three members of the gunman's family, and at least 15 others injured, among them two police officers. Officials said the attacker held ultranationalist views and was fascinated by far-right ideologies. The country's defence minister described the incident as a terror attack.

The attacker, a Polish national in his mid-20s from the nearby Swietokrzyskie region, opened fire with an automatic rifle while driving through Krakow's historic Main Market Square on Saturday. Police shot him at the scene and took him to hospital at around 3 pm local time. Three relatives were subsequently found dead inside the gunman's apartment in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, outside Krakow. They are believed to have been his parents and sister, Andrzej Fijolek, deputy inspector of the Police National Headquarters, said. Police confirmed that four women and two men were killed in the city-centre attack. The discovery of the three bodies at the suspect's residence raised the overall death toll to nine.

Gunman had far-right ideological leanings

Poland's Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski identified the attacker as a man in his mid-20s and said he held ultranationalist views. "Everything indicates he was fascinated by far-right ideologies," Kierwinski said. Krakow police spokesperson Katarzyna Cislo told TVN24 that the gunman was wearing military-style fatigues and carrying a military-type long gun during the attack. Officers also recovered additional weapons and ammunition from his car.

The attacker opened fire from a moving vehicle as he drove through the Main Market Square, a major tourist and commercial destination. Police exchanged gunfire with him during what officials described as a ‘wild ride’ through the square. Despite being hit by police bullets, the gunman continued firing at officers before he was eventually subdued, officials said.

Two police officers seriously injured

At least 15 people sustained injuries in the shooting, including two police officers who were seriously wounded. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised the officers, Senior Constable Jakub Kulik and Senior Constable Artur Moranski, for their actions during the attack. "They likely saved lots of lives while risking their own lives. Their conditions are serious but they are in good hands. All of Poland has their fingers crossed for you," Tusk said.

One of the officers was earlier reported to have undergone surgery after being shot three times, according to NBC News. Videos circulating on social media showed an injured police officer firing at the gunman before dropping to his knees and rolling onto his back. The officer appeared to struggle while reloading his firearm and was seen holding his right arm. However, it was not immediately clear whether the officer featured in the video was among the two policemen identified by authorities. Maopolska Police clarified in a post on X that no police officer had been killed, dismissing reports claiming otherwise.

Krakow announces mourning period

Krakow's municipal authorities announced a mourning period that will continue until November 11 following the shooting. The city's historic Main Market Square is located in the heart of its medieval Old Town and remains one of its most popular tourist destinations. Established in 1257, the expansive plaza is home to prominent landmarks, including the historic Cloth Hall and St Mary's Basilica.