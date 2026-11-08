/'Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians': Seattle Diwali event confronts far-right activist Jake Lang

A Diwali celebration in Seattle was disrupted on Saturday (Nov 7) after far-right activist Jake Lang and fellow protester Thomas Allen tried to interrupt the event while carrying placards displaying xenophobic slogans, including "Deport All Dot Heads" and "Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians." Attendees confronted and physically removed the group from the premises. Following the incident, Lang posted images of the encounter on X, launching an abusive tirade against the Hindu community. He accused Hindu-Americans of driving political shifts that turned Democratic victories in Texas and Kansas. Lang also claimed that recent US midterm elections were "rigged" and called for a demonstration at the US Capitol on January 3, 2027.

Lang heads the organisation White Replacement and previously served four years in prison for his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. He was pardoned by President Donald Trump in early 2025.

The attempted disruption sparked swift backlash from lawmakers and community leaders. US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal strongly condemned the action on X, stating, "I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country."

Indian-American businessman Ajay Jain Bhutoria called the action "pure hate and bigotry," emphasising that targeting Hindu Americans with conspiracy rhetoric and racial slurs has no place in the nation. Additionally, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) issued a community alert urging vigilance in Seattle and surrounding areas, noting that activists had signalled intentions to target further gatherings.

The Seattle event follows another recent hate-related threat involving a 19-year-old neo-Nazi suspect, Alexandros Paporakis, who was arrested near Chicago for plotting a mass shooting at a Hindu temple.