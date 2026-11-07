/IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli sets new record for most ODI runs against New Zealand

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli has become the highest run-scorer in ODIs against New Zealand, moving past former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. The 38-year-old needed just one run to surpass Ponting’s tally of 1,971 runs in the second ODI between India and New Zealand on Saturday (Nov 7) and reached the milestone by hitting a four off the second ball he faced.

Kohli now has a chance to become the first batter to score 2,000 ODI runs against New Zealand and needs another 22 runs in the upcoming matches to achieve the feat.

The star Indian batter is also close to breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI runs by an Indian in New Zealand. Kohli needs 62 runs in the upcoming three ODIs to go past Tendulkar’s tally of 652 runs.

Tendulkar scored 652 runs in 18 innings across 18 ODIs against New Zealand in their home soil between 1990 and 2009. Kohli, meanwhile, is playing his 13th ODI in New Zealand.

Batters with most ODI runs against New Zealand

Player Country Time Span M Innings R BS 100 50 0 Virat Kohli India 2010-2026 38 38 1978 154* 7 11 1 Ricky Ponting Australia 1995-2011 51 50 1971 141* 6 12 2 Sachin Tendulkar India 1990-2009 42 41 1750 186* 5 8 4 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 2001-2015 47 45 1568 113* 2 12 3 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 1991-2009 47 45 1519 140 5 8 5 Jacques Kallis South Africa 1996-2012 45 44 1449 111 3 9 3

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI

At the time of writing, India were 65/4 after 16 overs, with Shreyas Iyer (16) and KL Rahul (10) at the crease. The Men in Blue needed another 70 runs from 31 overs to win the match.

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Earlier, India bowled out the Black Caps for 134 in 41 overs. Daryl Mitchell was New Zealand's top scorer with 55 off 104 balls, while captain Mitchell Santner added 31 off 38 deliveries.

Gurnoor Brar led the Indian bowling attack with four wickets, while Auqib Nabi, Axar Patel and Kamboj picked up two wickets each.