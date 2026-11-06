Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /'Shawarma law, not Sharia law': Abdul El-Sayed's joke goes viral after historic Senate win | Video

'Shawarma law, not Sharia law': Abdul El-Sayed's joke goes viral after historic Senate win | Video

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Nov 06, 2026, 14:50 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2026, 14:56 IST
'Shawarma law, not Sharia law': Abdul El-Sayed's joke goes viral after historic Senate win | Video

Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed smiles onstage after declaring victory in Michigan's US Senate race during an election night party at The Department at Hudson's in Detroit, Michigan, early on November 4, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has mocked criticism over claims that he supports Sharia law, joking that he favours "shawarma law" instead.

Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who made history as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, has responded to criticism over claims that he supports introducing Sharia law in the country with a joke about shawarma.

El-Sayed, 42, was born in Rochester Hills, Michigan, to Egyptian immigrant parents and grew up in the Detroit area. A physician and former public health official, he won Michigan's Senate race in the November 3 midterm elections.

Addressing his opponents at a campaign stop in Macomb County earlier this week, El-Sayed dismissed the claims and said he supported "shawarma law" instead.

"Do not believe the people who say I'm for Sharia law, I'm for shawarma law," he told reporters.

He then explained his version of the rules, saying: “If you get a shawarma and it's got lettuce in it, it's not shawarma, it's just a sandwich. Someone has lied to you.”

El-Sayed's remarks have since sparked reactions on social media, with users making jokes about alternative versions of the phrase, including "Shakira law" and "Shania law", referring to Colombian singer Shakira and country-pop star Shania Twain.

Trending Stories

The joke was aimed at people expressing concerns that Muslim politicians could introduce religious laws in the country.

El-Sayed recommends his favourite shawarma shop

The senator-elect also used the occasion to recommend Amo Samis, a Detroit-area shawarma restaurant known for its crispy wraps, pickles and signature serving of toum, a garlic sauce.

The restaurant began as a food truck before expanding to several storefront locations.

"It's gonna change your life," El-Sayed said while recommending the eatery.

About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

Trending Topics