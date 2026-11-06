Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who made history as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, has responded to criticism over claims that he supports introducing Sharia law in the country with a joke about shawarma.

El-Sayed, 42, was born in Rochester Hills, Michigan, to Egyptian immigrant parents and grew up in the Detroit area. A physician and former public health official, he won Michigan's Senate race in the November 3 midterm elections.

Addressing his opponents at a campaign stop in Macomb County earlier this week, El-Sayed dismissed the claims and said he supported "shawarma law" instead.

"Do not believe the people who say I'm for Sharia law, I'm for shawarma law," he told reporters.

He then explained his version of the rules, saying: “If you get a shawarma and it's got lettuce in it, it's not shawarma, it's just a sandwich. Someone has lied to you.”

El-Sayed's remarks have since sparked reactions on social media, with users making jokes about alternative versions of the phrase, including "Shakira law" and "Shania law", referring to Colombian singer Shakira and country-pop star Shania Twain.

The joke was aimed at people expressing concerns that Muslim politicians could introduce religious laws in the country.

El-Sayed recommends his favourite shawarma shop

The senator-elect also used the occasion to recommend Amo Samis, a Detroit-area shawarma restaurant known for its crispy wraps, pickles and signature serving of toum, a garlic sauce.

The restaurant began as a food truck before expanding to several storefront locations.