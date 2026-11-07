/KATSEYE’s Manon returns to Weverse after months, brief message leaves fans speculating

KATSEYE member Manon has sparked fresh excitement and speculation among fans after making an unexpected return to Weverse DM. The singer greeted fans with a short “hi friends” message, breaking months of silence on the platform amid her ongoing hiatus from group activities. While the brief interaction has raised hopes of seeing Manon reunite with her bandmates, it has also prompted questions about the timing of her return to social media and whether it signals any change in her status with KATSEYE.

Manon returns to Weverse DM after months

The brief greeting marked Manon's first known activity on Weverse DM since April 2026. Her previous messages had offered fans some reassurance about her situation, with the singer sharing that she was having positive conversations with HYBE x Geffen Records.

Her latest appearance also followed an Instagram story she shared on November 5, further drawing attention to her recent social media activity. Manon has been on a temporary hiatus from KATSEYE since February 2026. HYBE and Geffen Records had announced that she would be taking a break from group activities to focus on her health and well-being. The agency expressed support for her decision and said the group would continue its scheduled activities during her absence. However, neither the original announcement nor her latest greeting has established a timeline for her return.

Fans react to Manon's unexpected appearance

Manon's short message quickly became a talking point among fans, with several expressing surprise at seeing her active on the platform again. While some supporters welcomed the interaction and hoped it could be a positive development, others were more cautious about interpreting it as a sign of her return.

The timing also prompted speculation, particularly as KATSEYE has recently faced questions over postponed concerts on THE WILDWORLD TOUR following member Megan Skiendiel's health concerns. One user wrote, "1 post about Megan having a concussion, 8 posts about Manon saying "hi friends". Be ashamed of yourself."

Another user wrote, "The engagements and all Manon did was say "hey friends" when you da queen itkr."

"I haven't been active for months, completely disconnected from everything KATSEYE-related, and now Manon just shows up with a simple "hi friends". Please, Manon, while you're here, can you at least announce when you're coming back??? I'm begging", wrote the third user.

", wrote the third user.

HYBE's response to Manon's latest message

Amid the speculation, HYBE reportedly addressed Manon's recent online activity in comments to K-POPIT. A representative said, "Her activities on Weverse and Instagram are personal, so it would be difficult to read any particular meaning into them."