/Armed Venezuelan man arrested near White House after allegedly threatening to kill Donald Trump

A Venezuelan national was arrested near the White House on Thursday after allegedly being found inside a stolen vehicle containing multiple firearms and reportedly threatening to kill US President Donald Trump, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). US Secret Service officers approached the suspect on Thursday evening after noticing what they described as suspicious behaviour inside his vehicle while it was parked on Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.

According to DHS, officers spotted the individual acting suspicious in his car while it was parked on Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. During their interaction with the suspect, he allegedly told officers that he had heard voices in his head instructing him to travel to the nation's capital and kill Trump, the department said. As part of the investigation, officers searched the vehicle and discovered three firearms, including an AR-15-style rifle and two handguns. Authorities also recovered dozens of rounds of ammunition from the vehicle, which was reportedly stolen.

Past incidents near White House

Earlier this year, an armed man was shot by United States Secret Service agents in downtown Washington, DC, in May, triggering a brief lockdown in the area near the White House, officials said. The shooting took place near the National Mall shortly after a motorcade carrying Vice President JD Vance passed through the area, according to USSS Deputy Director Matthew Quinn. Speaking to reporters, Quinn said he did not believe the vice president was the intended target. He added that authorities had yet to establish whether the incident was connected to recent threats against President Donald Trump.

A man was arrested in October 2025, after crashing his vehicle into a security gate near the White House, officials said. The incident took place at approximately 10:37 pm at a security checkpoint near one of the White House entrances. United States Secret Service agents promptly took the driver into custody following the crash.