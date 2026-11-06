/Ex-CSK coach Hussey joins Australia coaching staff for Ashes, ODI World Cup, and Olympics

Former CSK batting coach Mike Hussey has joined the Australia coaching staff as a consultant for the 2027 Ashes and ODI World Cup. His role also includes being a T20 advisor for Australia for the 2028 LA Olympics and the T20 World Cup as well. He has previously worked with Australia in a consultant position in the past as well, but majorly only for Perth Tests. Hussey could not take up an expanded role with Australia in the past because of his coaching commitments with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, and the Welsh Fire in the Hundred, as well as commentary contracts. He was recently let go as the CSK coach after the franchise went for a complete overhaul.

Hussey joins Australia coaching ranks

"I am extremely excited about being a part of the team in a more formal and meaningful role in the coming years," Hussey said. "This team has achieved so much in recent times, to which I hope I can add value to the coaching and playing groups ahead of what will be an exciting and challenging period."

He was also approached by former CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, who now has taken up the role of England coach, but Hussey decided to go with Australia instead.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald, meanwhile, has welcomed Hussey's inclusion and said: "Mike has been a highly valued part of our staff in the past and brings a considerable skill set which is complementary to the coaches and players," he said. "Not only is his expertise as a player and coach across multiple formats, competitions, and countries invaluable, so are his qualities as a person."