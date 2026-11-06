/Trump predicts 'very big' deal wit Russia that could involve 'all of Europe' after meeting Putin's envoy

US President Donald Trump on Thursday predicted a ‘very big’ agreement with Russia that could extend beyond the Ukraine war and involve ‘all of Europe’, following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy at the White House. Trump disclosed that he had held an unscheduled meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, who was at the White House for discussions with Ukrainian officials hosted by US First Lady Melania Trump.

"I can't tell you what I discussed. But I'm just telling you, it's going to be an agreement, it's going to be a big agreement," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "It's going to be very big. It's going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled."

Trump also clarified that he had not met the Ukrainian officials who were present at the White House on Thursday. His remarks are likely to intensify concerns among European countries that Trump is moving closer to the Kremlin's position and could pressure Ukraine into accepting an unfavourable agreement to end Russia's invasion. NATO members are also closely monitoring Trump's position, particularly after he suggested the possibility of withdrawing US troops from Europe. There are concerns that he could agree to Putin's maximalist demands aimed at reducing American influence across the continent.

However, Trump, who pledged to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office in January 2025, has repeatedly spoken about imminent peace agreements in the past that ultimately failed to materialise. Earlier, Melania Trump called for a new and "more enduring" ceasefire in Ukraine while hosting an uncommon meeting at the White House between officials from Ukraine and Russia, both countries involved in the ongoing war.

Trump said Thursday's meeting, along with a localized six-day truce in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, could help pave the way for a broader agreement. The city has been affected by starvation. The localised ceasefire was announced by the US First Lady last month.

Trump designates Oval Office as national monument

US President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday designating the Oval Office as a national monument, reinforcing his focus on beautifying the White House despite a major midterm election defeat for his Republican Party. A day after Democrats secured victories in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Trump largely ignored the election results and highlighted the ongoing construction of his new White House ballroom.