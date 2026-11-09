/Khamenei orders Iranian President Pezeshkian to end ‘no war, no peace’ status with US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday (Nov 8) said that Tehran was willing to engage in diplomatic talks while making it clear that it would not bow to external pressure. Pezeshkian made the remarks citing an order from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. He said that the Supreme Leader has asked the Iranian officials to end the state of “neither war nor peace." Pezeshkian also said that Iran is ready to pursue dialogue on fair and equal terms, but would not surrender to coercion, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

“The Supreme Leader ordered us to end the situation of neither war nor peace,” Pezeshkian said. “We can talk with dignity and end the issue with dignity. We are people of dialogue and negotiation, and logic dictates that if we can get our rights through dialogue, we should not get ourselves involved in war. But we will not surrender to force and bullying,” he added. “In my speech to the UN General Assembly, I also emphasized that we are people of dialogue based on justice and on equal and fair terms, and we demand our rights, but we will not submit to force,” he further said.

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