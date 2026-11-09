US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CNN that renewed “military strikes” on Iran won't be necessary, but claimed that the US military had 38 bridges in its sights "that we can knock down in literally one hour". This comes as US CENTCOM on November 7 announced the expansion of the naval blockade in the Persian Gulf to the land routes and Caspian Sea networks so that "nothing can get in or out of Iran"

"It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement," he told CNN on Sunday. “The answer is highly unlikely it's going to be necessary. They’re a failing nation. It just came out, you saw this year, 301% inflation.”

But Trump maintained that the US military was ready to launch new strikes and “finish them (Iran) off”

"I've got three aircraft carriers here," he said. "They're fully locked and loaded." "I hit them so hard. You don't know how hard I hit them," he said. "They want to make a deal so badly."

Iran mocks Iron Gate as nothing more than “word games”

IRGC spokesperson has dismissed a US military plan to expand its blockade of Iranian ports to the country’s land borders as “just a play on words”. Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days still stands, if the US ends the conflict "on all fronts." If not, he warned Iran will "rain down hell."

Addressing the CENTCOM commander in a post on X on Friday, Mohebbi wrote, “You are better to say: In this episode of the CENTCOM podcast, I’ll explain how we turned our highly advanced multimillion-dollar MQ-1 and MQ-9 drones into suicide drones.”

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that peace mediators did not "travel" since the Tuesday election in the US. Araghchi described the outcome as a "shock."