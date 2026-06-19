/PCB to extend Mike Hesson's stint as Pakistan interim Test coach until end of WTC cycle: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to extend Mike Hesson’s stint as the interim Test coach until the end of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Hesson, who temporarily took over after the PCB sacked head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul midway through the UK tour early this year, will also continue in his role for Pakistan’s Test tour of New Zealand early next year.



"Hesson will also be interim head coach for next year's Test series against New Zealand. The board and head coach have both conveyed this to the players as well," a PCB source revealed in a chat with PTI.

Since joining Pakistan Cricket as their white-ball head coach in 2025, Hesson has worked his way through Pakistan's Test coaching setup. According to the PCB insider, the board will review his contract following the ODI World Cup co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year.



"Hesson's association with Pakistan cricket will be reviewed after next year's World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. It will also then be decided who will be the head coach of the Test side for the next cycle of the World Test Championship," the source added.

Hesson’s Influence in Team Selection

Although Hesson’s influence on team selection and other matters raised questions among Pakistan’s cricketing fraternity, the reports have suggested that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has invested faith in the coach and wishes to keep him in charge across formats.



Meanwhile, Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for two Tests in Rawalpindi starting Monday (Nov 9). Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will stage the second Test starting November 17.



Pakistan Test squad vs Sri Lanka -

