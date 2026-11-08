/Poland mass shooting: What we know so far about Krakow attack that killed six; world leaders express solidarity

At least six people were killed and 16 others injured after a gunman suspected of having links to far-right ideology opened fire in central Krakow, Poland's second-largest city. Police later found three bodies at the suspect's home during a search. Here is what is known so far about the shooting, the suspect, the casualties and the reactions.

How did the attack unfold?

The shooting began shortly before 3pm local time in Krakow's Main Market Square, a busy central location popular with tourists. According to police, a man drove into the square and started firing at random people from his car. Footage from the scene captured people running for safety as gunshots rang out.

A passing tram was also targeted during the apparently random shooting. The gunfire shattered its windows, although no passengers were injured. Armed police officers quickly arrived at the scene and confronted the suspect in a gunfight. Officials said the attacker was shot within three minutes of the shooting starting, preventing further casualties. The 25-year-old suspect was arrested and remains in hospital after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound. Distressing footage authenticated by BBC Verify shows a police officer approaching the suspect, who was lying on the ground, before firing several shots. The officer subsequently falls to the ground, apparently after being injured.

Several shop windows in the square showed signs of damage believed to have been caused by bullets, while broken glass was scattered across the ground. City officials urged residents and tourists to avoid the area as investigations continued. Police also examined the suspect's car, which was discovered at the intersection of Dietla and Stradomska streets, for possible explosive devices. No explosives were found. Residents of nearby buildings had been evacuated while police carried out the operation.

How many people were killed and injured?

Six people, comprising four women and two men, have been confirmed dead in the shooting. Among those killed was a British national. Three victims were Polish, while the identities of two others had not been established. A total of 16 people, including five foreign nationals, two police officers and the attacker, were taken to hospital.

The injured foreign nationals were from Austria, Britain, Germany, Portugal and Russia, according to Poland's interior ministry. Prime Minister Donald Tusk later identified the two injured police officers as Senior Constable Jakub Kulik and Senior Constable Artur Morański.

A Polish government minister said one of the officers was in a very critical condition after being shot three times while attempting to arrest the attacker. The officer was undergoing surgery. Polish authorities have not released the names or ages of the other victims. Tusk also confirmed that police discovered three bodies, comprising two women and one man, at the suspect's home during a search following the attack.

What do we know about the suspect and motive?

Police have identified the attacker as a 25-year-old Polish man but have not publicly disclosed his name. According to a police spokesperson, the suspect was dressed in ‘military-style attire’ and was carrying a military-grade weapon. However, authorities confirmed that he was not a soldier. The spokesperson added that many pieces of weapons and ammunition were found in his vehicle.

Polish media reports have suggested that the suspect held a firearms permit and may have obtained the weapons from his family home. A government minister said initial investigations indicated that the suspect was inspired by far-right ideologies. The minister also described him as an ‘ultra-nationalist’ but did not provide further details. Counter-terrorism police assisted in searching his home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, a city located around 200km from Krakow.

What has been the reaction in Poland and internationally?

Prime Minister Donald Tusk travelled to Krakow following the shooting and described the incident as a terrorist attack.

He said, “Until now in Poland we haven't had such drastic cases of terrorism...that's what we have to call this cruel attack on people's lives here in Krakow.” Krakow Mayor Łukasz Gibała signed an order declaring a period of mourning across the city, which was scheduled to continue until Wednesday, 11 November.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham expressed shock and sadness over the shooting. He said, “I'm shocked and saddened by the appalling shooting in Kraków today.” He added, "My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives, everyone injured and all those affected by this senseless violence. The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of Poland."

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband also expressed condolences, saying the UK government deeply mourns those who died in the appalling attack. US Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose described the incident as a savage and murderous attack.