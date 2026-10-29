/Doomsday warning? Why governments are warning people to stockpile emergency supplies for 72 hours

Governments in Britain, the United States, Japan and across Europe are urging households to take emergency preparedness seriously, with many recommending that people keep essential supplies for at least 72 hours. Russia's war in Ukraine, concerns about cyberattacks and sabotage, and the risk of natural disasters are contributing to this shift. However, officials stress that preparing for emergencies does not mean predicting a third world war.

Britain urges households to keep three days of supplies

On October 22, the UK government relaunched its Be Ready campaign, encouraging households to maintain three days' worth of essential supplies in case normal services are disrupted. The recommended items include drinking water, non-perishable food, a torch, spare batteries, a first-aid kit, cash, a power bank and a wind-up radio. Ministers say emergency services may not be able to reach everyone immediately during a crisis, making it important for households to have enough supplies to manage independently for a short period. Britain's 2025 National Security Strategy identified Russian aggression, hostile cyber activity and sabotage as major security concerns.

The Pentagon, Japan and the European Union step up preparedness

In the United States, Fortune reports that the Pentagon is developing a plan known as FORTRESS, designed to enable major military bases to operate for 90 days without outside assistance. The plan is backed by stronger power systems and fuel reserves. Japan's approach is closely linked to its longstanding experience with earthquakes and other natural disasters. Disaster Management Minister Goshi Hosono said an emergency appeal will follow when the country's new Disaster Management Agency opens on 2 November. The appeal will encourage households to prepare to manage for at least three days and, ideally, a week. The European Union has also made emergency preparedness a priority. Its Preparedness Union Strategy, adopted in March 2025, recommends that people should be able to cope independently for at least 72 hours during an emergency.

European countries strengthen civil defence amid Russian threats

The shift towards emergency preparedness is particularly evident in countries close to Russia. According to Le Monde, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have expanded their civil-defence efforts since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Measures include renovating shelters, developing evacuation plans and training civilians.

Finland has increased its grain reserves to cover nine months, Sweden has revived its total-defence approach, and Poland passed a civil-defence law in 2025. These countries are concerned about more than a possible military invasion. Attacks on electricity grids, transport networks and communications systems could disrupt essential services and affect a country's ability to function without troops crossing its borders.

Why governments recommend 72 hours of emergency supplies

The 72-hour recommendation is intended to help households manage during the initial stages of a crisis, while emergency services and government authorities respond. Major power outages, severe weather and cyberattacks can interrupt essential services. During the first hours of an emergency, responders may need to prioritise urgent tasks, including rescue operations and keeping hospitals running. As a result, households may have to rely on their own supplies temporarily.

Authorities consider 72 hours a practical preparedness target. It provides a buffer during disruptions while remaining manageable for many families in terms of cost and storage space. The advice also reflects growing concerns about hostile states, cyberattacks and sabotage. British officials have warned that attacks on digital systems and critical infrastructure could disrupt everyday life without a conventional military assault. Japan, which has long prepared for earthquakes, considers three days the minimum and encourages households to aim for a week of supplies where possible.

Is World War III coming?

There is no evidence that World War III is coming. Governments have different reasons for strengthening emergency preparedness. In Washington, the focus includes military resilience. In Japan, disaster readiness remains a central concern, while countries on NATO's eastern flank are particularly attentive to the possibility of conflict with Russia.

These measures do not represent a single, coordinated warning of an impending global war.