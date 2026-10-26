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  • /New OTT releases this week (October 26-November 1, 2026): Baththa, Akka, The One About Matthew Perry- 7 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New OTT releases this week (October 26-November 1, 2026): Baththa, Akka, The One About Matthew Perry- 7 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 26, 2026, 10:43 IST | Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 10:43 IST

As the tenth month of 2026 comes to an end, this week’s OTT releases offer a mix of exciting movies, series, and documentaries across streaming platforms. From Akka to The One About Matthew Perry, check out the latest titles and pick your next binge-watch.

New OTT releases this week (October 26-November 1, 2026)
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

New OTT releases this week (October 26-November 1, 2026)

OTT releases this week bring a mix of thrillers, dramas, comedies, and documentaries. With titles like Baththa, Akka, and Drive: The Pretenders joining the lineup, here’s a look at what’s streaming across platforms this week.

Akka
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Akka

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 30, 2026

This is one of the much-awaited period crime thriller series. Set in the 1980s in the fictional South Indian city of Pernuru, the series follows a powerful matriarchal society where women rule a criminal empire. However, the established order faces a major threat when rivalries intensify between Bhavani (Keerthy Suresh), and Rudra (Radhika Apte).

Baaththa
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Baaththa

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 29, 2026

This is a Tamil comedy-drama, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. It follows Vijay Sethupathi as Baththavachalam, a feared gangster whose life takes an unexpected turn after a young boy accidentally locks him inside a school restroom.

Drive: The Pretenders
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Drive: The Pretenders

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 28, 2026

This is a romantic drama that follows Sarah Jenkins, an ambitious race car mechanic who fakes an engagement with scandal-hit racing star Dante Annunziata to help repair his reputation while secretly hoping to get her own chance behind the wheel.

The One About Matthew Perry
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The One About Matthew Perry

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 27, 2026

This is a three-part documentary series that explores the life and legacy of the late Friends star Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing, through never-before-heard accounts from his sister, lifelong friends, and colleagues.

Balaraw: Blood Island
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Balaraw: Blood Island

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 29, 2026

This is a Filipino horror-mystery series that follows Sabina, who travels to a mysterious, uncharted island years after her mother’s disappearance, hoping to uncover the truth. However, her search leads her to disturbing family secrets and sinister mysteries that threaten her survival.

How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 30, 2026

The South African comedy series follows Mmabatho Nkomo, a perfectionist who wants to impress her fiancé Varshen’s traditional Indian family during Diwali. However, things spiral into chaos when her estranged parents arrive unexpectedly, and she accidentally exposes her future father-in-law’s secret affair.

Minimum Wage (Season 1)
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Minimum Wage (Season 1)

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 26, 2026

Set inside a chaotic neighbourhood pizzeria, the show follows a group of teenage employees trying to balance school, demanding shifts, and a boss who makes their already stressful jobs even harder.

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New OTT releases this week (October 26-November 1, 2026): Baththa, Akka, The One About Matthew Perry- 7 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
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