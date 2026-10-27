/Nepal suspends high-altitude trekking over avalanche, snowfall risk

Kathmandu: Nepal has suspended trekking activities in high-altitude and Himalayan regions from October 29 to 31, citing the risk of heavy snowfall, snowstorms and avalanches as Cyclone Arnab intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to affect the country.

The Department of Immigration issued a notice on Tuesday urging trekkers and tour operators to avoid mountain areas during the three-day period and advising those already in the mountains to remain in safe locations.

The department has also suspended the issuance of trekking permits for restricted areas in high-altitude and Himalayan regions during the period.

Trekkers who have already obtained permits to enter restricted areas have been asked to suspend their journeys to reduce the risk of weather-related accidents. Those already on the trail have been advised to seek shelter and remain in secure locations.

Trekking agencies, guides, trekkers and other stakeholders have been urged to follow the advisory.

The warning comes as Nepal's Himalayan trekking areas draw visitors from around the world. Heavy snowfall, snowstorms and avalanches can pose serious risks in remote mountain areas, where access to shelter, communication and emergency assistance can be limited.

Nepal has been placed on high alert from Thursday to Saturday as Cyclone Arnab intensifies over the Bay of Bengal with heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and snowfall expected across several parts of the country.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Tuesday urged authorities and the public to take precautionary measures, warning that the cyclone is likely to make landfall in India on October 28 and its effects on Nepal are expected to begin on the night of Thursday, October 29.