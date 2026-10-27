/Mohra re-release in 4K: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon’s film to clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Mohra starring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty is all set to return to theatres more than three decades after its original release. Packed with action, suspense and a popular soundtrack, the 1994 film was directed by Rajiv Rai.

Mohra will re-release on November 6 in a remastered 4K version.

Mohra re-release

The news was shared by Trimurti Films Pvt. Ltd., which also shared a teaser on its official YouTube channel. "In a deadly game of power and betrayal, everyone could be a pawn. Experience the twists, the thrills and the songs that made MOHRA unforgettable! Celebrate 32 years of MOHRA—in cinemas near you from 6th November 2026," the teaser description read.

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About the film

Originally released on July 1, 1994, the film also starred Naseeruddin Shah alongside Kumar, Tandon and Shetty. Its return to cinemas is also set to coincide with the release of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, which is scheduled to arrive on November 5, 2026.

Produced by Gulshan Rai under the banner of Trimurti Films, Mohra revolves around Vishal Agnihotri, played by Suniel Shetty, a prisoner seeking justice for his wife's murder. Journalist Roma Singh, portrayed by Raveena Tandon, helps secure his release from prison.

Vishal subsequently becomes involved with the influential Jindal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who recruits him to target criminals. Meanwhile, Inspector Amar Saxena, played by Akshay Kumar, investigates a series of killings.

As the investigation progresses, a larger conspiracy involving revenge, loyalty and betrayal begins to appear.

The film also featured Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Poonam Jhawer and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, alongside Priya Tendulkar, Avtar Gill, Kunika Sadanand, Tej Sapru and Vishwajeet Pradhan in key roles.

Apart from its storyline and cast, Mohra also went on to become a success because of its music. Composed by Viju Shah, the film featured popular tracks such as Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, sung by Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Tip Tip Barsa Paani, by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.

Other songs from the film included Na Kajare Ki Dhar, Subah Se Lekar, Dil Har Koi and Kaash Kahin Aisa Hota. The lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi, Indeevar and Sameer.