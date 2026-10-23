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New Friday OTT releases (October 23, 2026): Gajab Raat, Dorothy, Chaar Yaar- Watch these 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 08:18 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 08:18 IST

OTT releases this Friday bring a fresh lineup of movies and shows, including Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Chaar Yaar, and many more. Check out the list and sort out your upcoming weekend watchlist. 

New Friday OTT releases (October 23, 2026)
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

New Friday OTT releases (October 23, 2026)

OTT releases this Friday bring a fresh lineup of the latest titles across streaming platforms. From crime thrillers to comedy dramas, check out the complete list of curated new releases and plan your upcoming weekend watchlist.

Gajab Raat
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Gajab Raat

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a suspense thriller, directed by Ritesh Shah and starring Manoj Bajpayee as a police officer caught between personal gain and duty, as one decision sets off a chain of events over a single night. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, and Akshay Oberoi.

Chaar Yaar
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Chaar Yaar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This is a crime drama that follows four middle-class friends, including Jay, Tony, Saahil, and Sameer, whose ambitions and a desperate decision pull them into the dangerous local criminal underworld, sparking a high-stakes conflict with gangsters and the police. It stars Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub, and Prayak Mehta.

Sumo Didi
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Sumo Didi

Where to watch: Zee 5

This is a sports biopic based on the life of Hetal Dave, India’s first professional female sumo wrestler. Starring Shriyam Bhagnani, the film follows her journey of overcoming body-shaming, societal pressure, and gender stereotypes to pursue her dream in sumo wrestling.

Dorothy
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Dorothy

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a Tamil drama film directed by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Keerthy Suresh alongside Sananth and Rishikanth. Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s, it follows two inseparable childhood friends as they grow up in an environment shaped by strict caste divisions, structural violence, and toxic masculinity.

Lupin (Part 4)
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Lupin (Part 4)

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a French crime thriller series that stars Omar Sy, returning as master thief Assane Diop. The new season follows Assane as he tries to prove his innocence after a series of museum heists are carried out in his name.

Fading Grandeur
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Fading Grandeur

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a Spanish comedy-drama series that follows Don Leandro, a cash-strapped marquis who decides to sell his crumbling family mansion in Madrid. However, negotiations with wealthy businesswoman Sofía Carrington take unexpected turns.

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