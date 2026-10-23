/Horrific video shows the moment 18-year-old fell to her death from Mexico amusement park ride

An 18-year-old woman died after falling out of an amusement park ride at a festival in Los Cabos, Mexico, with footage shot by another rider capturing the moment she was thrown from her seat as the attraction spun at full speed. The woman, identified as Gabriela Rodríguez Tezoco, was riding a ride called "The Pendulum" at the Cabo San Lucas Traditional Festival when she fell on Tuesday (Oct 20), according to a local outlet, Expreso, citing officials.

Screams, then a fall

Cell phone video taken by a fellow rider shows Tezoco plummeting to the ground from the spinning ride, with other riders heard screaming as the attraction kept turning at high speed. You can watch it here; viewer discretion advised:

Emergency responders and the Mexican Red Cross treated her at the scene before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. She died from her injuries in the early hours of Wednesday (Oct 21), the Los Cabos city council announced.

"It is with deep sorrow that we report that the young woman who was injured in the incident that occurred in the amusement park area of the Cabo San Lucas Traditional Festivals, and who was immediately transferred to receive medical attention, lost her life despite the efforts of the health personnel," the council wrote on Facebook.

Ride suspended, no arrests yet

Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez said the ride has been shut while safety tests are carried out on it and on the fair's other attractions.

Speaking at a concert held as part of the festival, he offered his condolences: "These festivities remind us of who we are, where we come from, and what we are capable of when we are united. Today, with the same spirit with which we unite to celebrate, we must unite to support the family of Gabriela. It could have been any of us. They are not alone."

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The Baja California Sur State Attorney General's Office has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the death and into potential liability. No arrests have been made so far, and no one responsible for operating the ride has been publicly identified. The municipality said it would cooperate fully and support the family.