/'Bombed the Vidhana Soudha': Bihar man arrested over AI-generated Bengaluru blast video; netizens slam 'zero freedom of speech' | Watch

Bengaluru city police have arrested a 25-year-old migrant worker from Bihar for allegedly creating and posting an AI-generated video depicting a bomb blast at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of Karnataka's government. The accused has been identified as Hazrat Ali Shoiab, a resident of Araria district in Bihar. According to police, he had been working as a daily-wage pipefitter in Bengaluru for the past few months.

What the video showed

Officials said the video surfaced on Tuesday (Oct 20) morning on an Instagram account named jnx_king_h_g. It begins with a man standing outside the Vidhana Soudha. The man can then be seen mimicking a trigger pull before a massive explosion (AI-generated visual effects) destroys the historic structure. The caption accompanying the post reportedly read, "Vidhanasabha Uda Diya Bam se."

How he was traced

The incident came to light during routine digital surveillance by the police. Following the discovery, Vidhana Soudha police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and traced the account using Internet Protocol (IP) logs and other digital footprints. The investigation led them to Shoiab.

The fabricated video sparked intense outrage on social media, with many tagging the police department to demand strict action. Police have stated that no real blast occurred at Vidhana Soudha and that the video is fake.

Ali Shoaib was arrested under BNS 353(1)(b) and 353(2) for circulating a false AI video of a bomb blast at a high-security legislature building, which police say risked causing public alarm or panic.

What happens next

Police said the accused is currently in custody and is being questioned to establish the motive behind the post and determine whether anyone else was involved in creating or editing the AI-generated footage. The department has warned people against the misuse of AI, especially for creating threatening content or visuals that could trigger mass panic.

Backlash on X: Netizens question stringent police action

While many appreciated the quick police action, he arrest has not gone down well with a large section of users on X, who argue that a fabricated clip, however tasteless, does not warrant custody. Several questioned where the line between an offensive post and a criminal act should be drawn.

Another comment took aim at what they saw as a class angle in the police action, arguing that the accused was picked up because he could not defend himself. "He was poor that's why he was arrested otherwise people can make more severe posts and be celebrated," the user said.

A third struck a middle path, conceding the post was foolish but rejecting jail as the remedy. "Hmm that is a nonsensical attempt, so fine him and set an example standard that such AI edits are not good, Jailing him is not a good decision here."

Others went further, framing the clip as protected expression. "This should be allowed under freedom of speech & expression. Nothing to sulk about an AI video!"

