/Trump waves at 'empty space' in viral video,' critics claim 'mental decline getting worse' | WATCH

A video of US President Donald Trump departing for Kansas on Monday (Oct 19) appeared to show him wandering across the White House's newly renovated helicopter pad, waving, saluting and bowing as if greeting a crowd. When the camera pulled back, however, no one appeared to be nearby. The clip quickly went viral and reignited questions about the president's health.

From another angle, Trump can be seen dragging his right leg and patting it as he approaches Marine One. He suddenly stops walking and starts waving at what appears to be empty space, while his aides approach from a completely different direction. What was the 80-year-old POTUS waving at?

'Major mental decline': Critics weigh in

Users on X speculated that the president might have been hallucinating or waving at his reflection, both troubling possibilities. Brian Krassenstein, a political podcaster and social media influencer critical of Trump, responded to the strange moment. "I now have absolutely no doubt that Donald Trump has major mental decline," he wrote on X. "Just think for one minute if Joe Biden had waved into the abyss like Trump just did here. Imagine what Fox News would be saying."

Social media influencer Harry Sisson, who reshared the clip, said the image showed no people at all, and that even when zoomed in, nobody could be seen. He suggested that a generous reading might be that a person was hidden somewhere in the frame, but that he could not find anyone, and that the moment looked strange overall.

Watch video here:

Not the first time Trump mental health in question

This is not the first time Trump has appeared to wander off confusedly prompting questions about his mental health. In October last year, Trump seemed to forget where he was going as he walked through a room filled with dignitaries and a military band during a visit to Japan, at one point even leaving Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi behind.

Since returning to office, the president has often appeared to lose track of his thoughts, his whereabouts, and even his grasp on the English language. The latest episode adds to a pattern that has drawn scrutiny since he returned to the White House in January 2025.

Trump health questions mount

There have also been other concerns. First came the bruises on Trump's hands, which the White House downplayed as the result of shaking too many hands. When swelling appeared on his legs, he was quickly diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. Trump and those close to him have always maintained that he is in excellent physical and mental condition, but ahead of the elections, it seems not everyone agrees, especially after multiple recent cases in which he appeared to struggle to stay awake during meetings.

While Trump often lambasted his predecessor Joe Biden for being "sleepy," the 80-year-old has also been caught on camera sleeping, multiple times.

The other side: Was he greeting staff?