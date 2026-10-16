US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Oct 15), in an interview, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "not a good guy for us to deal with" and claimed that he does not want to help bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. He claimed that the Ukrainian president "doesn't want to settle" the ongoing war with Russia. "If they're going to end up with a settlement of some kind, they're not going to do it with him. He doesn't want to settle. He says he wants to settle, but he doesn't."

Trump said this in response to a question about whether Trump had asked Zelensky to halt Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Trump criticises Zelensky over peace efforts

In the interview with Newsmax, Trump also criticised the Obama and Biden administrations over their handling of the conflict, including Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea. He said the war had devastated Ukraine and reiterated his dissatisfaction with Zelensky.

The latest remarks come amid growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv over Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Trump has blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries for contributing to rising global fuel prices, a claim disputed by experts. His administration has also threatened to withdraw intelligence support and arms shipments unless Kyiv halts the attacks, according to the supplied report.

Watch what he said here:

Dispute over energy truce

Earlier in the day, Zelensky lifted restrictions on Ukrainian strikes against Russian oil refineries after continued Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. In a fiery interview with FT, he said, "The block [on attacking refineries] is out. We’re done." The wartime leader also lamented what he called the "dangerous" withdrawal of US intelligence sharing and access to the Starlink satellite internet service.

Previously, on October 11, Trump had announced an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine. However, within hours Ukraine reported that Russia had violated the ceasefire, striking at least six of its energy facilities.

The developments have added to uncertainty over efforts to end the war, with the two sides continuing to disagree over military action and the terms of a possible settlement.

Zelensky had previously expressed frustration with Trump's approach to the conflict. Asked whether he felt betrayed by the US president, the Ukrainian leader replied, "Really, yes... but it's a little bit more complicated than just my emotions or my feelings."