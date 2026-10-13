/'Putin's answer to Trump': Zelensky accuses Russia of violating energy ceasefire within hours of announcement; six energy facilities hit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of violating a proposed energy ceasefire within hours of US President Donald Trump announcing that Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to halt attacks on energy infrastructure. Zelensky said Russian strikes hit six Ukrainian energy facilities, including gas production sites and power infrastructure. The attacks left 33 people injured, he said, as Ukraine questioned whether Moscow intended to honour the arrangement.

“We did not attack, while Russia attacked our gas stations, energy infrastructure, and other facilities,” Zelensky told Fox News on Monday (Oct 12), adding that he believed the strikes were "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's answer to President Trump".

Trump announced the ceasefire on Sunday, declaring on social media that it was “effective immediately”. However, Zelensky said Kyiv had not been informed of the arrangement in advance and was still waiting for details from Washington.

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Blackouts reported after Russian strikes

Ukraine’s state news agency Ukrinform reported power outages in Izyum after a Russian strike damaged electricity infrastructure. Energy and railway facilities in western Ukraine were also targeted overnight.

Zelensky said Russia launched a targeted strike on a power plant in Kharkiv shortly after Trump’s announcement. He also referred to a Russian Shahed drone strike on a Ukrainian gas production facility around midnight.

Despite the attacks, the Ukrainian president said Kyiv was prepared to honour the ceasefire if Russia did the same. “We agree if they agree, and we have already shown that we mean it,” Zelensky said during a video address to the Warsaw Security Forum on Monday.

Ukraine had also indicated its willingness to halt attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Zelensky said Kyiv was open to the arrangement if Moscow stopped striking Ukrainian targets.

The Kremlin offered little clarity on the terms of the proposed truce. Asked about the announcement and Zelensky’s allegations, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “contacts are ongoing” but declined to provide further details.

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Lavrov questions whether Ukraine ‘deserves’ ceasefire; Zelensky says election not possible

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meanwhile cast doubt on the prospect of a broader pause in fighting, saying Ukraine did not deserve the respite that a ceasefire would bring. “I do not believe he has earned such a respite, nor do I think we will once again fall for assurances and promises.”

His remarks followed Zelensky’s suggestion that a ceasefire lasting at least 60 days could create the conditions for elections in Ukraine. Zelensky ruled out holding a vote while Russian attacks continued, citing security concerns. “From a security standpoint, that’s completely impossible. We have attacks day and night,” he said.

Zelensky added that he would be ready to work towards holding elections if a full ceasefire of 60 days or longer were established.