US President Donald Trump has said he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw military aggression across Europe during their conversations in China last week, expressing hope for a swift agreement between Russia and Ukraine as the war continues to claim lives. Trump said he spent considerable time discussing the conflict with Putin and believed a settlement was possible. Describing the ongoing fighting as a ‘complete bloodbath’, he shared his remarks in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I really believe this is a strong possibility — Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH," he added.

Trump has repeatedly advocated a negotiated end to the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been ongoing since 2022. However, he did not provide details about the specific military actions he wanted Putin to halt or outline any proposals discussed during their conversations. His reference to territories throughout Europe also appeared to go beyond the fighting in Ukraine, amid concerns about Russian activities in other parts of the continent.

Poland, a NATO member, accused Russia this week of deliberately violating its airspace. Meanwhile, Estonia recently linked an arson attack to Russia's military intelligence service. Trump met Putin last week in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC leaders' meeting, as his administration continued diplomatic efforts to address the Ukraine war and wider security concerns.

He also participated in a trilateral summit involving Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Trump administration has maintained that direct engagement with Moscow and Beijing could help reduce global tensions. However, critics have questioned whether Washington is applying sufficient pressure on Russia to bring the conflict to an end.