US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Nov 26) defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid allegations of links to Chinese intelligence, saying he has seen enough information to conclude that the billionaire executive poses no security threat. He also claimed credit for his reinstatement, saying that his administration intervened after seeing what was happening in the company.

“I think he’s absolutely fine,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Asked by AFP how he reached that conclusion when the Justice Department had not confirmed a thorough investigation into Huang, Trump said his assessment was based on “information I have, which is a lot of information.”

Trump claims credit for reinstatement

Trump also claimed that he and members of his administration had worked behind the scenes to secure Huang’s return, an unusual intervention in the internal affairs of a major American corporation.

“I just thought, I saw that what was happening with the company, what was happening with the stock, and I think it’s a great thing that he’s going back,” Trump said.

“So I really... think I did a great thing for our country and even for the world,” he added.

Trump initially said he had not spoken to Huang since the reinstatement was announced. However, he later recalled their conversation, saying the Nvidia chief was delighted to return.

“When I did speak to him, he is so happy to be going back. He calls it his second term,” Trump said.

The US president also had words of praise for Huang’s wife, describing her as “phenomenal.”

Huang's dramatic exit and return

Huang, one of the most influential figures in the artificial intelligence industry, was forced to resign earlier this month following revelations about an alleged affair with a business executive reportedly linked to Chinese intelligence.

The executive’s company was also suspected of helping China obtain advanced chips in violation of US export controls, raising questions about potential national security risks.