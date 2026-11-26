Christina Aguilera’s recent concert in Peru witnessed an unexpected disturbance when several audience members became involved in a physical altercation during her performance. The incident took place on November 21 at Lima’s Estadio Nacional, where the singer was headlining the Sound Music Fest’s Golden Years Edition. Videos which are now circulating online show concertgoers exchanging blows while Aguilera performed her hit song "Beautiful".

Fight erupts during Christina Aguilera’s 'Beautiful’ performance

Christina Aguilera’s concert in Lima, Peru, took an unexpected turn when a brawl broke out among audience members as she performed "Beautiful". The incident occurred during her November 21 appearance at the Estadio Nacional, where she headlined the Sound Music Fest’s Golden Years Edition.

Videos shared online show a man in the floor section throwing a punch, prompting several people nearby to intervene. The confrontation drew more concertgoers into the scene as they attempted to separate those involved.

Also Read: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finally end French winery battle



In the circulating footage, multiple people can be seen trying to restrain the man involved in the fight. The group eventually brings him to the ground as others move away from the commotion, creating space around the altercation.

The video also shows a person with a visibly bloodied face being led away from the area. However, the footage does not establish the extent of the injuries, and the cause of the confrontation remains unclear.

Christina Aguilera was performing at her first Peru concert

The incident took place during a significant show for Aguilera, who was performing in Peru for the first time. The singer headlined the festival in Lima, which also featured other artists, including Flo Rida and Marshmello.

Despite the disturbance among the audience, Aguilera’s performance of “Beautiful” continued in the background of the video. There is no confirmed information indicating whether the singer noticed the fight while performing.

All about Christina Aguilera

Born in 1980 in New York City, Christina Aguilera is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality known for her four-octave vocal range, melismatic style, and frequent reinventions. She joined the cast of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993 alongside future pop stars including Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

Also Read: Pakistani drama Bengaluru screenings cancelled after severe backlash

She rose to fame in 1999 with her debut album, Christina Aguilera, and hit single "Genie in a Bottle", going on to sell tens of millions of records worldwide and earn multiple Grammy Awards. Her self-titled debut album (1999) topped the US Billboard 200 and earned her the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. She followed with the Latin pop album Mi Reflejo (2000) and My Kind of Christmas (2000).