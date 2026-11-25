The Gadi Eisenkot-led opposition bloc in Israel is reportedly aiming to form a new government and swear it in by the end of next week. Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has also expressed confidence that Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, would be able to present a coalition government with a "clear Jewish majority" by the end of next week. Liberman said that negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party were progressing “very nicely.” His remarks came a day after Yashar and Yisrael Beytenu signed a coalition agreement.
According to Channel 12, Eisenkot is also seeking to reach coalition agreements with Naftali Bennett's B'Yachad party and Yair Golan's Democrats in the coming days. However, reports indicate that Eisenkot bloc is also mulling if their unity government should be with caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party or with the Arab parties.
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The Democrats announced that they were suspending coalition negotiations with Yashar, citing Eisenkot's continued discussions with Likud but Golan did renew his appeal to opposition leaders to move swiftly to establish a new government. “Netanyahu can be replaced as early as tomorrow,” Golan wrote in a series of posts on X, adding that the Prime Minister had “no mandate to keep running the country”. Get off the rooftops. This is not the time for ultimatums. This is the time for leadership. Bold, swift action will save Israel,” he said, urging opposition parties to set aside their differences and finalise an alternative coalition. “I invite the citizens of Israel to imagine, instead of Netanyahu, Ben Gvir, Miri Regev, Karhi and Yariv Levin—a government made up of Eisenkot, Barkat, Hacohen, Bennett, Turner, Lieberman, Forer, Mansour, Segalovitz, Lezmi, Kariv, Reiten and myself,” Golan wrote.