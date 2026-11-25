The Gadi Eisenkot-led opposition bloc in Israel is reportedly aiming to form a new government and swear it in by the end of next week. Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has also expressed confidence that Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, would be able to present a coalition government with a "clear Jewish majority" by the end of next week. Liberman said that negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party were progressing “very nicely.” His remarks came a day after Yashar and Yisrael Beytenu signed a coalition agreement.

According to Channel 12, Eisenkot is also seeking to reach coalition agreements with Naftali Bennett's B'Yachad party and Yair Golan's Democrats in the coming days. However, reports indicate that Eisenkot bloc is also mulling if their unity government should be with caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party or with the Arab parties.