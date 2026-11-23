Israel's acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar parties remained divided after four-hour-long talks to reach a consensus. Delegations from both sides agreed to meet again without setting a specific date, as the country's political future remains uncertain. In a joint statement, the parties said they outlined their positions on a range of issues and discussed them in detail.

“The latest round of coalition talks… has concluded. The two sides outlined their positions on a range of substantive issues and discussed them in detail," read a statement.

Eisenkot's team demanded that far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir be excluded from any government, but Likud, which holds 27 seats, refused to commit to that in advance. Yashar holds 21 seats.

The talks sit against the backdrop of a stalemate over who would lead. Yashar insists Eisenkot serve as prime minister for the full term, while Likud wants Netanyahu in the post. Eisenkot's bloc won 48 seats in the October election, 13 short of a majority. Netanyahu is pushing a national unity government that could see the two men alternate as prime minister, but Eisenkot refuses to serve in a cabinet led by Netanyahu.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who leads the Together list, has proposed a coalition of Together, Yashar, Likud and Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu, with Eisenkot serving first and Netanyahu succeeding him. Eisenkot opposes rotation, Netanyahu insists on going first, and Lieberman has ruled out joining any government that includes Netanyahu.

Likud also laid down conditions for joining a unity government, including an end to "personal attacks and incitement" against Netanyahu and his government. Eisenkot warned on Friday that he would not let the talks drag on and was ready to submit an "emergency national government" to parliament. Such a minority government could draw support from 19 Arab party lawmakers, but Lieberman rejects working with them.