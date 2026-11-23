US President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for the recent stock market pullback and called them “anti-growth”. US stock market has lost over $6 trillion in valuation; Trump claims it is a reaction to Democrats' “Anti-Growth and Retribution Only” policies. He reiterated his two predictions that a democratic victory would trigger a significant decline and that Iran will become increasingly aggressive. He also added that the whole election, and the result, were “strange”.

“The Market is down more than 6 Trillion Dollars since the Democrats’ rather strange “win” on November 3rd. NASDAQ, by itself, is down 20%. This is 100% due to the fact that the Democrats are “BAD” due to their Anti Growth, and Retribution Only, Policies, and worse,” wrote Trump on Truth Social. He also warned that if they don't change fast, it will get worse.

The Nasdaq composite, which hit an all-time high in early October, is now in the red since the start of the year. While Wall Street Analysts are divided on the specifics, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it could be a combination of many things. Fed being hawkish, and Democrats victory has spooked investors to a slowdown.

Though some analysts suggest this isn't a full market collapse but a temporary correction, it could quickly turn into a collapse and economic recession. Gary Gensler, Former SEC Chair, a top cop on Wall Street, put a timeline on it. In a CNN interview, he said the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence has created a classic financial bubble. The AI bubble will likely burst and drag the U.S. economy into a recession before the 2028 presidential election.

“I predicted two things concerning the November 3rd Midterm Elections. One, that if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down substantially, which they have, and two, that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has killed 81,000 protestors as of today, will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post. He said that Iranian consider Democrats “weak, ineffective, and country-destroying”