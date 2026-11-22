South Korea's Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin resigned Sunday (Nov 22) over an AI-assisted cheating scandal that has caused public outrage in the country. The controversy erupted ahead of the country's key college entrance exams last Sunday. The country has been gripped by fears of AI-assisted exam cheating. A top scorer in a national tax accountant exam confessed to using a miniature camera and smartphone to achieve a near-perfect score, just four days before the crucial college entrance exam known as the Suneung.

The Suneung is an annual nine-hour exam widely seen as a ticket to prestigious universities, well-paid jobs and even better marriage prospects in the highly competitive country. In this year's examination, authorities blocked public Wi-Fi in testing areas, inspected eyeglasses, placed stickers over clothing buttons to block hidden lenses, and sent three unblockable nationwide disaster alerts to make hidden phones ring. Still, of the 111 electronic device violations caught, 54 were detected via the emergency alerts, 52 through physical or signal inspections, and 5 involved active device use, including smart glasses and a miniature camera.