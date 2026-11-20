Every phone in South Korea, irrespective of whether it belonged to a resident or a foreigner, blared with the emergency alert system on Thursday (Nov 19). It happened thrice during the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) - before the first period, after the third period and during the fourth period. The aim was to catch students carrying mobile phones and using AI to cheat on the exam. Foreigners in Korea received the 10.5-second alarm through the Emergency Ready app, a disaster alerts app that sends messages in 22 languages.



The alert system is used to warn residents about earthquakes or other disasters. So naturally, when the phones blared at full volume, even when they were on silent or switched off, it startled everyone. People started enquiring about what was going on, as some of them even thought that a war had broken out.

South Korea's brilliant plan to catch cheaters



Suneung is the country’s gruelling, eight-hour-long college entrance exam, which was taken by roughly 550,000 students. Authorities came up with a brilliant idea to catch them. They sent emergency alerts that blare even when the phone is on silent. That is exactly what happened, and everyone who had one on them was quickly exposed. Students were also checked for glasses with hidden cameras in them. They caught 22 smartphones in nine cities and provinces nationwide.

Man admitted to using camera, AI and phone to cheat on tax exam



The move came after a student taking a national tax accountant exam admitted to using a miniature camera and a generative AI tool to ace the test. Han Won-seok posted a video on his YouTube channel admitting that he used AI to cheat and scored 397.5 out of 400 points. The score was almost impossible to get, which led to chatter on the internet that he cheated. The 34-year-old initially denied using unfair means, but then he admitted in the video that he clicked pictures of the exam questions using a small camera and sent them to an AI tool. The answers popped up on his smartphone.