Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander has been making headlines following his wedding to businesswoman Kavya Maran. Known for keeping his personal life relatively private, the composer recently gave fans a closer look at the celebrations surrounding their marriage. Anirudh recently shared a collection of previously unseen photographs featuring Kavya, offering glimpses of their special moments with family and friends. From romantic pictures together to a musical performance by the composer, the photographs capture several highlights of the celebrations.

Anirudh Ravichander shares unseen pictures with Kavya Maran

Anirudh Ravichander treated his fans to a series of photographs from his wedding celebrations with Kavya Maran. The music composer shared the pictures on Instagram on November 19, giving fans a glimpse of moments that had not been seen publicly before.

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Along with the post, the caption read, "My favourite kind of magic." One of the photographs shows Anirudh embracing Kavya from behind as the couple pose together. Another captures them making an entrance hand in hand, while their guests cheer and applaud.

The celebrations also had a musical touch, with Anirudh taking the stage to sing for Kavya. In one frame, she is seen joining him during the performance. The photographs also feature the couple posing with their parents, offering a glimpse of the family celebrations.

The pictures also showcase the couple's outfits for different occasions. Kavya is seen wearing a white draped ensemble featuring a thigh-high slit, paired with a structured golden off-shoulder top. Anirudh complemented her look in an all-white outfit consisting of a double-breasted jacket and matching trousers. In another photograph, Kavya opted for a champagne-gold embellished gown, which she paired with a pink feathered wrap. Anirudh, meanwhile, wore a black shirt and trousers with a grey blazer.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding

Anirudh and Kavya tied the knot on November 11, 2026, in Greece in an intimate self-respect marriage ceremony attended by family members and close friends. Their wedding celebrations began a day earlier, on November 10.

The couple's choice of ceremony follows a tradition associated with social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy. Self-respect marriages emphasise equality and mutual consent, with couples exchanging vows and garlands or rings in the presence of witnesses. The format received legal recognition in Tamil Nadu in 1967.