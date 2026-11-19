Jaan Tallinn spent years warning that advanced artificial intelligence could pose a threat to humanity. Now, the Estonian programmer and Skype co-founder is among the biggest financial beneficiaries of the AI boom. Anthropic's IPO has pushed the estimated value of his stake to $15.6 billion, taking his overall fortune to around $17 billion, according to Forbes.

The striking part of Tallinn's story is why he invested in Anthropic in the first place. Rather than simply seeking financial returns, he wanted a voice in the development of powerful AI systems and hoped to support investors who took safety concerns seriously.

From Skype co-founder to early Anthropic investor

Tallinn co-founded Skype in 2003 with former collaborators Ahti Heinla and Priit Kasesalu, after working on the file-sharing service Kazaa. Skype was sold to eBay in 2005 for $2.6 billion.

He later turned much of his attention towards artificial intelligence risks. He helped establish the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk at the University of Cambridge in 2012 and co-founded the Future of Life Institute in 2014.

In 2021, Tallinn led Anthropic's Series A funding round, which raised $124 million. He invested again the following year. Forbes estimates that his combined investment across the first two rounds was around $60 million.

Anthropic IPO takes his stake to $15.6 billion

Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share on November 18, valuing the company at approximately $1.5 trillion. Its shares are scheduled to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT.

Forbes estimates that Tallinn holds a 1.15% stake, now worth around $15.6 billion at the IPO price. It puts his total net worth at approximately $17 billion. The publication estimates this represents a 261-fold return on his initial $60 million investment. These are estimated valuations, not confirmation that Tallinn has sold his shares or received the money in cash.

Why did an AI safety advocate invest in AI?

Tallinn has previously explained that investing in AI companies gave him an opportunity to influence their direction. He said he wanted to ensure his investment did not bring Anthropic into existence but instead replaced other potential sources of funding. His wider work includes supporting AI safety research and organisations studying risks to humanity. TIME has described him as a prominent funder of efforts to make advanced AI safer. However, the investment also raises a larger question: can people who are concerned about the risks of advanced AI influence the companies developing it?