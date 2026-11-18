National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) has revised its notice for the fresh auction of flats at Avenue Towers in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, disclosing for the first time that some of the properties are linked to cases pending before the Delhi High Court. The change comes after a series of reports by Zee News, a sister organisation of WION, questioned the company's handling of the cancelled auction.

In its earlier communication, NBCC had maintained that there were no pending court cases concerning the land or properties. Its latest corrigendum, however, alerts prospective bidders to the legal disputes and makes clear that anyone entering the fresh auction will do so at their own risk.

49 cancelled flats included in fresh auction

The revised notice confirms that all 49 flats whose bids were cancelled have been brought back into the auction process. NBCC had scrapped the earlier bids on October 28, 2026, citing administrative reasons.

Some of the bidders affected by the decision have since moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the cancellation of their bids.

NBCC has now warned potential buyers to exercise caution in view of the pending litigation. It has also disclaimed responsibility for any losses or claims that may arise from their participation in the auction.

Why the earlier notice came under scrutiny

The discrepancy centres on the timing of NBCC's disclosures. On November 6, when the company invited applications for the fresh auction, its notice stated that no litigation was pending in connection with the properties.

But the Delhi High Court had issued a notice to NBCC on November 5, asking it to respond to petitions filed by bidders whose offers had been cancelled. The legal challenge, therefore, was already underway when the fresh auction notice was issued.

There has also been a change in the eligibility conditions. The original notice had excluded previous highest bidders from taking part in the new auction. The revised corrigendum narrows this restriction to bidders whose offers had been formally declared "successful". This means previous highest bidders who approached the court can now participate again, provided their bids were not officially declared successful.

Buyers say their highest bids were cancelled without explanation

The petitioners have told the Delhi High Court that their offers were the highest received and were above the reserve price set by NBCC. Despite meeting that threshold, they allege, the company cancelled their bids without giving them a valid reason.

High Court to take up the matter on November 26

The court proceedings have also brought NBCC's decision to proceed with a fresh auction into focus.

During Wednesday's hearing, the buyers' counsel pointed out that the High Court had asked NBCC on November 5 to explain what it intended to do next. According to the counsel, the company did not respond to that question. Yet, the fresh auction for the 49 flats was announced the following day, within 24 hours.

The buyers have sought a stay on the new auction. The High Court advised NBCC against complicating the matter further.