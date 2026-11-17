The US National Security Agency's highly classified internal communications network, known as NSA Net, is down, disrupting a system used by agency employees to exchange classified information, CNN reported, citing six people familiar with the matter.

There was no indication of a cyberattack at the time of the report. However, officials are still assessing the extent of the disruption. In the meantime, as officials assess the situation and the agency works to establish the scope of the disruption, the NSA has introduced staggered arrival times for personnel.

The incident comes amid a series of technical disruptions reported across US services, including a recent one affecting major US banking platforms, an aviation ground stop and a Microsoft Outlook email outage.

What is NSA Net?

NSA Net is used by employees to communicate classified information internally. The outage has raised questions about the extent of the disruption to the agency's internal operations, although no further details about affected systems or services were immediately available. The cause of the outage remains unclear.

Banks offline, flights grounded nationwide

The latest disruption follows a nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday, which led to thousands of flights being delayed or cancelled. The Federal Aviation Administration eventually traced the problem to a single router in Arkansas.

A separate massive Microsoft outage last week affected Outlook email services, leaving people around the world unable to access Outlook email and Teams meetings.

On Monday, thousands of customers also reported trouble accessing online services of major US banking platforms, including Wells Fargo, Chase, US Bank and Bank of America.

Also read | Why did the FAA suddenly ground flights across the US? Officials reveal what went wrong

DHS chief on cyberattack threat

Addressing concerns over the ongoing series of technical disruptions, US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Monday (Nov 16) said the country's systems remained secure and maintained that the incidents were not the result of cyberattacks.

"Well, breathe. The homeland is secure. Our banking system is secure, and when something like this happens, we're able to react and react fast," Mullin told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

He said the incidents were individually unrelated and expressed confidence that they were not linked to a cyberattack.