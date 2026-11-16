/'Any beautiful woman...': Trump doubts claims that Alice Huang is a Chinese spy, backs Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Nov 16) said that he would welcome Jensen Huang being reinstated as chief of the AI chip giant Nvidia even after his affair scandal. He also doubted the assessment that Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman with whom Jensen Huang had an affair, is a spy planted by Beijing. Trump's statement comes as Huang resigned last week amid a spy scandal and an investigation is underway to establish the extent of Alice Huang's influence over the company and her role in shaping his decisions.

Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for a visit to the Philippines and China, Trump responded to a Financial Times report claiming that Huang had assembled a 'war room’ involving prominent Silicon Valley executives to campaign for his reinstatement. "I think having Jensen go back -- a lot of people are asking Jensen -- they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn't a bad idea," Trump told reporters. When asked about Alice, he said, “I don’t know that she’s a Chinese spy,” he told reporters. he went on to add: ”Any beautiful woman that comes from China they say she's a spy." When asked about concerns raised by Americans on national security, he said: “China plays games with us and we play games with China.” He also highlighted that he has a good relation with China.

Trump's Asia tour

Trump will attend Quad Summit in Manila, Philippines and APEC Summit in Shenzhen, China. He will then hold trilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on November 19. Beijing called the event one of "groundbreaking significance" and said that the leaders will discuss "world peace." “They will exchange views in depth on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations, which is of groundbreaking significance,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing, as per Reuters. The Kremlin said it was "hard to overestimate" the importance of a summit between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States due Thursday in Shenzhen. "The signficance and symbolism of this meeting are hard to overestimate," Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov told reporters, including AFP, on Monday.