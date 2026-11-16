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'We have a chance...': Did Trump just reveal his secret plan to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un in China?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 16, 2026, 20:48 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 20:48 IST
'We have a chance...': Did Trump just reveal his secret plan to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un in China?

Trump and Kim Jong Un during their 2019 meet Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Trump has hinted at a possible meeting with Kim Jong Un in China, saying Xi Jinping could invite the North Korean leader during the APEC summit. The remarks come despite Pyongyang ruling out talks, as Trump prepares for a trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin on November 19.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Nov 16) said that he could meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China. His surprise announcement comes as he is heading to Asia for Quad Summit, APEC Summit and trilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He made the remarks while talking to reporters before boarding Air Force One. Trump and Kim Jong Un met for the first time in 2018 and held a summit in Singapore. In 2019, they held two meetings: the Hanoi Summit in Vietnam and at the Korean Demilitarized Zone. After Hanoi Summit, Kim invited Trump to cross the border line between South and North Korea, and Trump briefly crossed into North Korea. The two had a major photo-op as they shook hands and patted each other's backs.

"We're making a big trip. We may meet with Kim Jong Un also. That will be good. We have a chance to accomplish a lot." Trump told reporters, adding that President Xi Jinping might invite Kim when leaders gather in Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The statement by Trump comes as he has been hinting at renewed talks with Kim Jong Un in the last two months. In August, Trump shared images of himself with the North Korean leader and said that he has always treated him with “great respect." "I understand him. He understands me. I get along with him. You know, he didn't like Biden, he didn't like Obama, he didn't like anybody, but I get along with him very well. Now, what I'm doing is making things safer, just the opposite," Trump said.

However, North Korea has ruled out such possibility. It has also increased weapons testing in the past three months with South Korea and Japan terming it as violation of international laws. While Kim Jong Un has not issued any statement on any probable talks or meeting with Trump, his sister Kim Yo Jong said that Pyongyang had “no need to sit face to face with such unreliable and hostile persons.”

Trump-Putin-Xi trilateral meeting

Trump will meet Jinping and Putin to hold first-ever joint trilateral meeting on November 19 in Shenzhen, China. Beijing called the event one of "groundbreaking significance" and said that the leaders will discuss "world peace." “They will exchange views in depth on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations, which is of groundbreaking significance,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing, as per Reuters. The Kremlin said it was "hard to overestimate" the importance of a summit between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States due Thursday in Shenzhen. "The signficance and symbolism of this meeting are hard to overestimate," Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov told reporters, including AFP, on Monday.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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