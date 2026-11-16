/‘I may not return alive’: Imran Khan pleads judges for medical aid to self, wife Bushra Bibi

Pakistan’s former cricket icon and prime minister, Imran Khan, who has been languishing in jail for over three years despite his poor health conditions, on Monday wrote an open letter to the chief justices of the Federal Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court and pleaded for medical treatment for himself and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Imran’s lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, who met Khan at Adiala jail recently, shared the letter on the social media platform X. The letter said that Imran had directed Safdar to “carry his words to your lordships”.

In the letter, Imran, who is now 74, shared details of his own deteriorating health condition as well as that of his wife, Bushra Bibi, and pleaded with the judges to provide them access to proper medical treatment.

“I spent my life building hospitals so that those who could not afford treatment would receive it free of cost. Today, I ask only that my wife and I be treated,” said the former cricket captain, who helped Pakistan win its first World Cup in 1992.

“I do not write as a former prime minister, nor as the head of a political party. I have given my life to Pakistan. I served this nation on the cricket field, in social work and philanthropy and as its 22nd prime minister. For seventy years, not a single criminal case stood against my name,” he said.

‘Unprecedented and ruthless campaign of political victimisation’

“Then, after the age of 70, came an unprecedented and ruthless campaign of political victimisation: countless prosecutions, more than a hundred appearances before the courts, pre-arrest bail sought again and again, and an assassination attempt which, by the grace of Allah, I survived. Through all of it, I chose the path of law. I decided that I would fight every one of these politically motivated cases in the courts, and I never stopped,” he said.

“It grieves me deeply to say that, when I needed it most, the system I had placed my trust in did not come to my aid. Within the walls of Adiala, my wife and I have faced criminal trials one after the other, and our appeals still await decision. Yet I have never once sought relief on medical grounds nor used illness as a tactic. I fought on the merits, with confidence, and I still do,” he said.

Imran further said that “everything changed” after the judgement in the Toshakhana-2 case.

“I was totally isolated, disconnected and held incommunicado from the outside world, in torturous solitary confinement for up to twenty-two hours a day, in disregard of every constitutional right and every entitlement the Prison Rules guarantee a prisoner: no family, no lawyers, no call to my sons, no books and no television,” Imran said.

Khan shared that his lawyer Safdar was allowed to meet him on Feb 10 after the SC appointed him amicus curiae.

“He found that I had lost 85 per cent of the vision in my right eye and that neither my family nor my counsel had been told. After that visit, the disconnect returned, and the jail administration, acting vindictively, isolated me once again,” he said.

Imran said that he had only been allowed to meet his lawyer four times during the year, while Bushra Bibi had only been allowed to meet her counsel once, which was a violation of rules and the basic rights of every prisoner.

‘…before it is too late’

“Prolonged solitary confinement and the absence of any meaningful human interaction have taken a heavy toll on my mental health. The jail’s own medical board has recorded my anxiety and advised more frequent contact with my wife and family, reading material and television,” he said.

Imran alleged that his weekly meeting with his wife was discontinued by jail authorities, and his sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, were also not allowed to call him in contradiction of court orders.

Imran said he was more concerned about Bushra Bibi’s condition, as she suffered a retinal detachment in April and underwent a “complicated eye surgery in secrecy” and was sent back to solitary confinement.

“When I saw her this month, she could neither bear the light nor open her eyes, and she may lose her sight permanently without another surgery,” he said.

“It is my wife’s failing sight, and that unimplemented order of the honourable SC, that compel me to write. In solitary confinement, my blood pressure has become uncontrolled: 130, then 150, then 170, and last week 192 and 193 on Nov 10. The doctors now tell me that I am highly vulnerable to brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest and that my heart has already suffered damage. At 74, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive,” he said.

“I do not ask your Lordships for any favour. All I request is the implementation of the orders of the honourable SC and proper treatment for our medical conditions. I will only remain able to prove my innocence if I stay alive. I appeal to your Lordships, on the most basic grounds of human compassion: give me justice before it is too late,” he concluded.

‘Devastating, incredibly harrowing letter,’ say Imran’s sons

Meanwhile, Imran’s son Kasim said in a post on X that it was “devastating to read this letter from my father”.

His other son, Sulaiman, described the letter as “incredibly harrowing”.

“My father’s appeal to receive proper medical care is in no way a request for special treatment. It is the absolute bare minimum required to comply with internationally recognised standards for human rights,” he said. He called on authorities to shift Imran to Shifa International hospital for treatment “before it is too late”.

Imran has been in prison since August 5, 2023, while his wife was arrested on January 17, 2025, in a separate case in which the couple were sentenced.