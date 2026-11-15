/Who is Rehman Gul? Former Pakistan Army captain now leading Baloch Liberation Army

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has named its new commander-in-chief and his name is Rehman Gul. He previously led the Majeed Brigade, the separatist group’s suicide bombing wing. BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the group’s senior command council elected Gul unanimously after consulting its leaders and commanders. Gul succeeds Bashir Zeb, whose departure the BLA announced on November 3. Rehman Gul fought the Pakistani Taliban as a Pakistan Army captain in Waziristan.

Who is Rehman Gul?

Rehman Gul, who goes by the nom de guerre Mureed, is the newly appointed commander-in-chief of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group fighting the Pakistani state. A former Pakistan Army captain, Gul once served in operations against the Pakistani Taliban in Waziristan before joining the BLA in 2010. He previously led the Majeed Brigade, the group's suicide bombing wing, and held command positions in Kharan and Kalat before rising to the top leadership.

Born in August 1984, Gul belongs to a prominent Mengal family in Nushki, Balochistan. According to a 2025 profile by the US-based Jamestown Foundation, he joined the Pakistan Army in 2002 and served for around eight years in the Frontier Force Regiment. He was part of the Pakistan Military Academy's 109th Long Course. Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, General Asim Munir, also served in the same regiment, though in a different battalion.

During his military career, Gul participated in operations against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in North and South Waziristan. His final posting before leaving the army in 2010 was along the Line of Control in the Kotli area of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He joined the BLA that same year. The Jamestown Foundation profile suggests he may have been radicalised during his military service by what he perceived as the repression of fellow Baloch.

Gul also comes from a family with political and military connections. On his mother's side, he is related to Lawang Khan Mengal, who fought the Pakistani state in the 1970s, and Gul Khan Naseer, a poet and politician who served as Balochistan's education minister, according to The Balochistan Post.