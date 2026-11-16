/'Effects of air pollution go well beyond lungs': Expert warns amid worsening Delhi AQI

As Delhi-NCR continues to grapple with persistent post-Diwali smog and deteriorating air quality with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering in the 'poor' to 'very poor' brackets following recent 'severe' spikes medical experts are warning that the health fallout extends far beyond respiratory distress. According to Dr RS Mishra, Head, Internal Medicine at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, toxic air is no longer a mere seasonal inconvenience, but a full-blown public health emergency affecting residents across all age groups.



While immediate symptoms typically include persistent cough, throat irritation, burning eyes, and breathlessness, Dr. Mishra emphasized that microscopic pollutants pose a much deeper systemic threat. "The effects of air pollution go well beyond the lungs," Dr. Mishra warned. "Fine particles, particularly PM2.5, are so small that they can travel deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. This can trigger inflammation in the body and put additional stress on the heart and blood vessels."



He noted that prolonged exposure elevates the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and cardiovascular complications, placing individuals with pre-existing heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes in high-risk categories. Vulnerable demographics, including children whose lungs are still developing, older adults, and pregnant women facing risks of adverse pregnancy outcomes require heightened protection.



Dr Mishra pointed out that a combination of festive firecrackers, heavy traffic, construction dust, and waste burning, compounded by dropping temperatures and low wind speeds, traps pollutants near the ground and causes air quality to plummet within hours.

To mitigate exposure, he advised residents to avoid early morning and late evening outdoor workouts, keep windows shut during peak pollution hours, and wear well-fitted N95 masks outdoors noting that cloth and loose surgical masks offer inadequate protection against fine particulates. Patients with asthma or COPD are urged to continue prescribed medications and keep inhalers accessible, seeking prompt medical care for chest discomfort or unusual fatigue rather than dismissing them as routine pollution effects.