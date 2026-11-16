/Basketball Australia and BFI ink MoU to boost player, coach development and bilateral sports ties

Furthering the Australia-India Roadmap for Sports Collaboration announced by Prime Ministers Albanese and Modi in July 2026, Basketball Australia and the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) have inked an MoU. This MoU establishes a framework for the two basketball governing bodies to collaborate across coach, player and referee development, high-performance sport, governance, sports integrity, and community engagement. Aadhav Arjuna, President of the BFI, and Matt Scriven, CEO, Basketball Australia, formalised this partnership.

Matt Scriven said, “We are proud to announce this partnership with the Basketball Federation of India and to support basketball’s rapid growth in one of the world’s most exciting emerging basketball markets.” As per the MoU, the two basketball governing organisations will work together to facilitate knowledge exchange, promote friendly competitions and exposure visits, and strengthen diaspora engagement.

Aadhav Arjuna, who is also the Sports Minister of Tamil Nadu, said, “Basketball has a unique power to unite societies, transcend cultures and bring communities together. This partnership between Basketball Australia and the Basketball Federation of India is more than an MoU; it is a shared commitment to strengthen India’s basketball ecosystem, nurturing future generations and building a pathway towards making India a basketball powerhouse in Asia and, one day, on the world stage. May the dribble become the heartbeat of every aspiring Indian basketball player, and the dream of representing India a reality.”

This MoU reflects the growing momentum in the Australia-India sporting relationship. “With the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games on the horizon, there has never been a better time for Australia and India to team up and build stronger sporting links,” said Silai Zaki, Australia's Consul-General in Chennai.

The Australia-India Roadmap for Sports Collaboration

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia in July 2026, the two Prime Ministers announced the Australia-India Roadmap for Sports Collaboration, setting out practical cooperation across areas including high-performance sport, coach development, para sport, sports science and technology, major sporting events, sports industry and investment, and women's participation in sport.

In line with this, Australian missions in India have been supporting and promoting bilateral sporting engagements. In October, the Australia-India Institute hosted the Khel Connect Symposium in Chennai, providing a platform for Australian and Indian sports leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders to exchange ideas and identify new opportunities for bilateral cooperation across the sports sector.