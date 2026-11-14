/Telugu actor Giribabu dies at 83; Chiranjeevi, Chandrababu Naidu pay tribute

Veteran Telugu actor Giribabu died on November 14, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 83. The actor had reportedly been battling health complications for some time.

Giribabu had appeared in more than 600 films during a career spanning over five decades. Several stars paid tribute to the actor following his demise, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh.

According to reports, the actor's mortal remains are currently at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. His body will reportedly be kept at the Film Chamber between 6 pm and 8 pm on Saturday for members of the film fraternity and fans to pay their last respects. His mortal remains will subsequently be taken to his native village for the final rites.

Tributes pour in

Chiranjeevi took to X to express his grief over the veteran actor's passing. In a post written in Telugu, Chiranjeevi said, “The news that the renowned actor Giribabu is no more has left me shocked. Through his distinctive acting and unique style, Giribabu’s contributions to the Telugu film industry as an actor, producer, and director across a wide range of films will be remembered forever. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. Praying to God to grant peace to his sacred soul... I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and fans. Om Shanti.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mourned Giribabu's death, writing, “The passing of veteran actor, director and producer Giribabu is deeply saddening. Born into an ordinary farming family in Prakasam district, Giribabu acted in over 600 films over five decades… delighting audiences as a villain, comedian and character artist. I pray for peace for Giribabu’s soul. I extend my deepest condolences to his family members.”

Nara Lokesh also expressed his condolences. "I express my deepest condolences on the passing of renowned Telugu film actor Giribabu. For four decades, Giribabu delighted Telugu audiences with his distinctive acting in over 600 films. Beyond acting, he also showcased his talent as a director and producer. His death is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. I pray to God to grant peace to Giribabu’s soul. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family members," he wrote on X.

Giribabu's career

Born Yerra Seshagiri Rao of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, Giribabu entered the Telugu film industry with the 1973 film Jagame Maya.

Then he went on to portray villains, comic characters and supporting roles, earning recognition for his ability to adapt to different parts.

His filmography featured several popular titles, including Jyothi, Kurukshetram, Pasivadi Pranam, Attaku Yamudu, A Aa, Geetha Govindam and Anni Manchi Sakunamule. He also ventured into film production and direction.