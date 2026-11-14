/Who owns Jalsa, and who is Ramola Bachchan? Sister-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan questioning the 1993 gift deed

Just like Amitabh Bachchan, his home Jalsa, is also legendary. Spread across around 10,125 sq ft in a plush Mumbai neighbourhood, the house is one of the Bachchan family's most iconic properties, but it is now being questioned. But by whom? By Ramola Bachchan, a name many of us have not heard of.

She has now challenged the ownership of the Bachchan family's iconic Juhu bungalow, Jalsa.

Why is the Bachchans' Jalsa home at the centre of a fight?

Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, Jaya Bachchan, live there with their family in the sprawling property. But what no one saw coming was the legal tussle that might be brewing inside those huge walls.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Bachchan's sister-in-law, Ramola Bachchan, wife of Ajitabh Bachchan, has challenged a gift deed executed in 1993 that transferred ownership of the Bachchan residence, Jalsa, from her to Jaya Bachchan.

For seven months, Ramola has reportedly been filing complaint after complaint, which is only now coming to light. Her claim brings the ownership of Jalsa into question, as she alleges that she had no idea the 1993 deed even existed.

Though it was registered years later, in 2006, she says she never agreed to it, never signed it, and never authorised the transfer. The matter is currently under hearing before the Deputy Registrar, Andheri.

However, the deed is now being questioned, which, as per Mumbai Mirror, is under scrutiny over the circumstances of its execution, its subsequent acceptance for stamp-duty regularisation under the Maharashtra government’s Abhay Yojana. For the unversed, this is the government's amnesty scheme for old documents with unpaid stamp duty.

And despite the transfer on paper, the official Property Card for Jalsa still lists Ramola as the owner. However, there were allegedly attempts to remove Ramola's name from that Property Card and replace it with Jaya Bachchan's name.

In her complaints, she has alleged that the document was drawn up on plain paper, with no stamp duty paid at the time. She has further claimed that it did not carry the signatures of any witnesses.

Over seven months, Ramola has filed multiple complaints before the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Andheri; the Registrar of Co-operative Societies; the Joint Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies; and the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Pune.

Who is Ramola Bachchan?

Ramola is a member of one of India's most famous families, the Bachchans. She is the wife of Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan. That makes her Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's sister-in-law. Over the years, she has stayed out of the limelight and lived a life away from the spotlight. She is an entrepreneur, creative director and founder of a fashion label and food/hospitality venture, The Accidental Chef, First Resort.

As per reports, she first met Amitabh when he was working in Kolkata, before he stepped into the film industry and became a star. He was reportedly the one who introduced her to Ajitabh. Ramola married Ajitabh in 1973. The couple has four children: Bhim, Namrata, Naina and Nilima.