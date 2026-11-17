Madison Huang, the daughter of former CEO Jensen Huang, continues to work at Nvidia. She reportedly reprimanded Jay Puri, former executive vice president of worldwide field operations, in a call over a disagreement with the company's preparation for a keynote address at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February 2026. Jensen withdrew at the last minute from the event and suggested Puri as his replacement. The report emerged following an earlier report which cited Jensen Huang berating Jay Puri.

According to three people familiar with the call, Madison was acting as de facto Chief of Staff. Times quoted those unnamed sources to claim that Puri eventually interrupted Madison and stated that he could answer her questions if she stopped yelling at him. According to The Times, she emerged as a key decision-maker and exerts significant influence over the top leadership at Nvidia. Huang resigned as President, CEO and board member on November 12 and has said on record that he doesn't want to push the top job on her.

What is Madison Huang's role in Nvidia?

Madison Huang is listed as senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms in Nvidia's author biography. It also lists the products on which she works: NVIDIA Omniverse, OpenUSD, NVIDIA Cosmos, NVIDIA Isaac and Isaac GR00T. She began working at Nvidia in June 2020, and she moved into her current senior-director position in March 2025. According to Forbes India, her pay is roughly $1.23 million for Nvidia’s 2026 financial year. She holds an MBA from London Business School.

The Times report, like the earlier report of espionage and Jensen berating Jay Puri, comes from unnamed sources. Nvidia has not confirmed the description, nor that she served as chief of staff or held significant sway over top leadership. Neither Huang nor his successor Kress describe any role for Madison Huang. She is also not listed as an executive in any regulatory filing.