Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who has been critical of Brexit, has said that the United Kingdom has “lost more than it has gained” due to the 2016 decision to leave the European Union and that he wants to work towards resetting Britain's relationship with the EU.

Burnham said ahead of the EU Summit in Brussels on November 20, 2026, that his cabinet will look into improving ties with the EU. This week’s summit will see the UK seek to agree further changes to former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s deal, struck in May 2025, covering fishing, trade and other areas.

In the remarks made at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet on Monday, as per a pre-brief to the media, Burnham is also slated to compare the UK’s Brexit deal to the “emperor’s new clothes”, saying “a needlessly hard Brexit” created barriers for businesses and the promise to “take back control” was not delivered.

‘And to be frank, the emperor has nothing on’

“It’s like the emperor’s new clothes – where no-one is prepared to say the obvious truth. Well, I say it as I see it. And to be frank, the emperor has nothing on.”

“The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we have gained,” the Labour leader said.

Burnham, who is pushing for a deal with the EU at the upcoming Brussels summit later this week, is likely to reiterate the same comments while seeking another agreement. Burnham is due to sign new agreements on food, energy and youth mobility with the bloc at Friday’s summit. The UK and EU agreed on a draft deal on removing post-Brexit checks from food and agriculture exports ahead of the meeting.

Burnham will also restate his commitment to Labour’s 2024 general election manifesto pledge that there would be no return to the single market, the customs union, or freedom of movement.

Ever since assuming office in September, Burnham has repeatedly said that he would work to reset Britain’s relationship with the EU.

The UK PM has said that while the Brexit decision was not wrong, the way it was implemented gravely impacted the nation’s economy.

UK foreign secretary Ed Miliband said the Brexit deal had hurt trade with the EU, and Burnham was seeking to fix that.

“People voted for Brexit primarily because they wanted positive economic change,” said Miliband, adding that the result has been “the opposite.”

‘Tories burned our bridges with EU,’ says Burnham

The UK PM also accused the Conservative Party of having “burned all our bridges” with the European Union after Brexit and said a new deal he hopes to secure with the EU next week will “get food prices down” and put more money in the pockets of British exporters.

“I think the Conservatives gave Britain a harsher and harder Brexit than people thought they were getting when they voted in 2016, because they burned all of our bridges in the aftermath, with the EU, and so I’m going to lead as prime minister on this issue, and I’m going to go and try and get the best deal I can for Wales, for those here who could benefit, Welsh farmers, exporters of Welsh shellfish and Welsh lamb,” he said at the Welsh Labour conference on Saturday.

The prime minister has ruled out major changes to the UK’s relationship with the EU before the next general election but has made clear that he wants to examine the “pros and cons” of the options for Britain’s long-term relationship with the bloc.