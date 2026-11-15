New photographs of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang have surfaced amid alleged affair. Reuters have published the photographs from the Computex Taipei event in June 2024. The photographs show Huang, dressed in his trademark black leather jacket, greeting supporters after delivering his keynote address. Alice Huang, wearing a yellow dress, is seen standing in close proximity to Huang. Both are seen smiling and greeting each other in the photographs. Another photograph shows her resting her right hand on Huang's shoulder, while he places his left hand on her waist.

Jensen Huang and Alice Huang at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei Photograph: (Reuters)

What are the accusations against Alice Huang?

Alice has been accused by the US intelligence officials of acting as a Chinese intelligence asset (spy) recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to collect information on Nvidia's chip and AI technology. She previously served as the former CEO and controlling shareholder of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company. Between 2023 and 2025, Megaspeed rapidly transformed from an inactive Chinese gaming subsidiary into one of Nvidia's largest customers, importing billions of dollars' worth of advanced AI processors into Malaysia and Indonesia. US and Singaporean authorities have launched probes into whether Megaspeed used false server declarations and Southeast Asian data centers as a loophole to divert restricted Nvidia chips to unauthorized Chinese buyers. Beijing has denied the spy allegations, calling them unsubstantiated smears. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that Singapore police never investigated Alice Huang for espionage or brought her in for intelligence questioning. However, authorities confirmed an ongoing domestic investigation into Megaspeed regarding corporate fraud and supplier misrepresentations. Following the controversy, Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of Nvidia on Nov 12. Post that, his extramarital relationships with other women apart from Alice Huang also surfaced.

