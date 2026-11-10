/Alice Huang used her affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to ship chips worth $7.5 billion to China: Report

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is in middle of an affair scandal with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy, faces greater scrutiny over the case. A new report has claimed that the alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang, with whom the Nvidia CEO had an affair, facilitated the shipment of at least $7.5 billion worth of the company's chips to Chinese firms. The report appeared in The Information and it cited two people who know Alice Huang. It also claimed that Alice along with her husband and sister, built a network of companies across China and Singapore to acquire Nvidia chips. At the center of the network was Shanghai Century Litong, a China-based company founded in June 2023 that secured preferred cloud partner status with Nvidia by October, giving it priority access to the company's chips. When orders for Nvidia chips subject to US export restrictions stalled, Alice Huang used ties to Nvidia and its distributors to secure supplies, helping move about 240,000 H100, H200 and some A100 chips into China, according to the report.

What is the case?

Nvidia CEO Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a prominent Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence agencies suspect is a Chinese spy. The admission came after several reports in the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and the Financial Times alleged that Huang had an extramarital affair Alice. The New York Times also reported that the 63-year-old CEO has pledged to cooperate with an independent investigation, as it appears she was working for China and passing information to Beijing. Nvidia has opened probe into the matter.

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