President Donald Trump said during a surprise press briefing on Monday that the FBI is investigating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over his relationship with a suspected Chinese spy and also shared his concern for the tech executive. Trump added that Huang had no idea that the woman was allegedly involved in espionage.

“I hope there’s no problem,” Trump told reporters, adding, “I know the FBI is looking into it, in terms of something else. I think that he’ll be in good shape.”

“I just know Jensen very well. I know he’s a very honourable man. He built a great company, an American company. I think he’s a very honourable guy. I feel very confident that he’ll be in good shape,” he added.

Trump, who gave Huang the National Medal of Science last month, said he called Huang earlier in the day to ask how he was doing.

“He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy,” Trump said. “I asked him that question, ‘Did you have any idea that she was a spy?’ He said, ‘I had no idea that she was a spy.’ I really believe him.”

The president further said that Huang was suffering because of his family, including “his wife, who he loves.”

“He is definitely suffering,” Trump said.

Huang’s relationship raised national security concerns

Nvidia’s board has launched an investigation of Huang after he admitted to a relationship with a Singapore-based tech executive suspected by US intelligence agencies of being a Chinese intelligence agent.

Huang’s relationship raised national security concerns because Nvidia makes some of the world’s most powerful computer chips.

Trump also said that he doesn’t expect to raise the issue when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week but said Xi may ask him about the situation.

“I’m sure President Xi will ask me about it,” Trump said.

Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

‘Could restrict sales of computer chips to China,’ says Hakeem Jeffries

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is in line to become speaker when Democrats take control of Congress in January, said lawmakers need more information from the administration about reports that Huang was targeted by foreign intelligence. Jeffries further said that lawmakers could restrict sales of computer chips to China through a defence policy bill because of the dispute.

“Clearly Congress needs more information,” Jeffries, D-New York, told reporters at the Capitol.

“We are going to need a full briefing specifically as it relates to the Nvidia situation so we can all get to the bottom of what has happened.”

Nvidia announced on Sunday that it was conducting an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been the “target of a foreign intelligence effort”.

Huang has acknowledged being intimate with a business executive and issued an apology to his wife and the company in an open letter published on Nvidia's website. He did not identify the woman.

“I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security,” Huang said in the letter.

The allegations have raised questions about whether confidential or strategically sensitive information about Nvidia’s technology could have been compromised.

Huang has repeatedly lobbied Washington to ease restrictions on Nvidia's chip sales to China.

Nvidia said in a regulatory filing in August that it had sold only a small quantity of chips to China, citing restrictions imposed by the Chinese government.